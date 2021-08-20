Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

