Bridget O’rourke Sells 65 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.60, for a total value of $16,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.45, for a total value of $17,319.25.

NYSE PEN opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Penumbra by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penumbra by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Penumbra by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.