Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Acquires $185,585.16 in Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre bought 21,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $185,585.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Manuel Kadre bought 2,105 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $17,787.25.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $9.36 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

