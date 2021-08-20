Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $71,253.35 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.
BCOV stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $465.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26.
BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
