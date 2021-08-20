Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $71,253.35 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.

BCOV stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $465.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.