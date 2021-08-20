Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

BHF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 12,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,636. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

