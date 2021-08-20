Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target upped by Stephens from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.61.

EAT opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

