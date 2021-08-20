Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.61.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

