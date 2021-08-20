Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek Sells 3,725 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $743.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

