Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek Sells 3,725 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:VTOL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $743.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.82.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.