Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 371,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bristow Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

VTOL stock remained flat at $$26.30 during midday trading on Friday. 84,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,533. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $743.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

