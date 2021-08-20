Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells $23,475.00 in Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $23,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $159,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.