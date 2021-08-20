Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report $77.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Culp reported sales of $64.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $323.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $325.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $339.75 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $346.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of CULP remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,272. The stock has a market cap of $172.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. Culp has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Culp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

