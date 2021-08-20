Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.11). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000 in the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,406. The stock has a market cap of $573.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.