Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.93. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,380,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,581 shares of company stock worth $46,791,550 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

