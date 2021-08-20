Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.55. 32,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,320. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.24.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.