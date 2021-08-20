Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.55. 32,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,320. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.24.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

