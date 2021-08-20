Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of KIDS opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.35.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

