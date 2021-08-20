Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $15.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $375.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.48. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

