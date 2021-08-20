Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

