Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ABTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $744.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

