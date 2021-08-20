Brokerages Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.85). Atara Biotherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,280 shares of company stock worth $313,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 691,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,076. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

