Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 106,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,417. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

