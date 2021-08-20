Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.19). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

NYSE DASH opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.18. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion and a PE ratio of -24.64.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,394 shares of company stock valued at $179,841,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

