Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ITW opened at $230.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.