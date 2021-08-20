Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $13,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $14,355,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 23.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 302,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kelly Services by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 190,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,150. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $798.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

