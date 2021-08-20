Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Price Target at $184.26

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.80.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

DASH stock opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.64. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock valued at $179,841,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $534,668,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

