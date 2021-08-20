Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$35.02

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.02.

FM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

