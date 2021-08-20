Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$11.44

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ci Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

FRU stock opened at C$8.35 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

