Brokerages Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) PT at $16.40

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $308.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

