Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $27.86

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.99. 3,848,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,116. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

