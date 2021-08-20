Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target at $65.64

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

PFG opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.12. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

