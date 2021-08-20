Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 107,290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.