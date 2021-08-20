Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ETON stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $319,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

