Brokers Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.