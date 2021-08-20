Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

