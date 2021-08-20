Brokers Set Expectations for Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cytek BioSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytek BioSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

