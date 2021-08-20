Brokers Set Expectations for NexTech AR Solutions Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NexTech AR Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $1.49 on Thursday. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store.

