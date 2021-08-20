Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, iA Financial started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.73. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.