Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.39. 677,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,115. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

