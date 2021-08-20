Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) versus Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Head to Head Comparison

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Bruker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Bruker $1.99 billion 6.36 $157.80 million $1.35 62.03

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bruker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Bruker 10.49% 29.26% 9.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Singular Genomics Systems and Bruker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bruker 1 3 3 0 2.29

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 114.52%. Bruker has a consensus target price of $72.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.12%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Bruker.

Summary

Bruker beats Singular Genomics Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.