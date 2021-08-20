BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSRTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

