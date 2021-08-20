BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $231,621,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 247,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,067,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at $59,432,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

