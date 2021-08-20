BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $13.37 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.59. 87,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.66. The stock has a market cap of $472.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

