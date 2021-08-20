BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.77. 19,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.