BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,428,496. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 8,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.