BTIG Research Boosts NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $27.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.64.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,566.00. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

