Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE BBW opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122 in the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.