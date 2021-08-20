Burger Swap (BURGER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.87 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00010972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $79.01 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.68 or 0.00824915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048671 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 15,055,222 coins and its circulating supply is 14,680,222 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

