Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $79.01 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00010972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 15,055,222 coins and its circulating supply is 14,680,222 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

