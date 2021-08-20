Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $427.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $427.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.45.

NYSE:BURL opened at $348.89 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $189.37 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

