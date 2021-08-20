Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 380,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,287. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

