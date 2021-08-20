Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Purchases 65,000 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling acquired 65,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$76,895.00 ($54,925.00).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Siegling bought 67,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$76,179.00 ($54,413.57).

On Monday, August 9th, Karl Siegling bought 52,219 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

On Thursday, August 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling acquired 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling acquired 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling bought 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling bought 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling bought 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$984.60 ($703.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. This is a boost from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

